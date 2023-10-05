Armed man arrested twice in 7 hours while seeking Wisconsin governor at Capitol

Wisconsin Democratic Gov Tony Evers (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A man reportedly showed up with a handgun, looking for Wisconsin Gov Tony Evers in the state Capitol, and was arrested — but posted bail and later returned bearing an assault rifle.

The Department of Administration said in a statement that the man was shirtless, had a “a leashed dog,” and had a holstered handgun when he approached the security desk outside the Governor’s Office at the state Capitol around 2pm on Wednesday. He said he wouldn’t leave until he saw the governor.

He was then arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for illegally openly carrying a firearm in the Capitol.

Police seized his firearm and the dog was turned over to the City of Madison Animal Control. The man subsequently bailed himself out, and later that night, he returned just before 9pm. This time he came carrying a loaded AK-47 style rifle, the department said. He apparently asked to see the governor again.

Officers searched his backpack, finding “a collapsible police-style baton, which is illegal as the man did not have a valid concealed carry permit.” Capitol Police seized the rifle and the baton was seized as evidence.

Officers took him into custody shortly before midnight for a psychiatric evaluation, the statement said.

Mr Evers’ office told The Independent that it does not comment on specific security threats or the governor’s security detail. However, the department assured that Gov Evers was not at the Capitol either time the man approached. The man has not yet been named.

The man is now in the hospital, the outlet reported. Madison police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.