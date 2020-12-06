Armed intruder captured on campus at Kennesaw State University in Georgia
Georgia’s Kennesaw State University captured a suspected armed intruder at its Marietta campus, according to school officials, shortly after warning students to seek shelter in a secure location until further notice.
“All Clear,” the university’s emergency office said in a Sunday tweet. “Suspect has been apprehended and there is no threat to either KSU campus. Please resume normal operations.”
KSU Alert: All Clear. Suspect has been apprehended and there is no threat to either KSU campus. Please resume normal operations.
The announcement came minutes after the school warned students about an armed person on campus.
KSU Alert: Marietta Campus: Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice.
Initial alerts seemed to suggest the intruder was on the school’s Kennesaw campus, prompting confusion online.
KSU Alert: Please note that the armed intruder incident occurred on the Marietta Campus and NOT the Marietta Campus. No need to shelter in place for Kenn. Camp.
But according to a Twitter user who is a student, a later emergency alert named the Marietta location as the danger zone.
