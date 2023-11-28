Armed groups carry out major attack in northern Burkina Faso, say security sources

Armed groups carried out a major attack against an army detachment in the northern Burkina Faso town of Djibo, security sources told AFP on Tuesday.

The detachment in the Sahel region was the target of a "large-scale jihadist attack perpetrated by armed terrorist groups" on Sunday, a security source told AFP, adding that the army imposed "heavy losses" on the attackers, and some soldiers were killed.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Amnesty warns of escalating jihadist violence in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso signs agreement with Russia for nuclear power plant

Burkina Faso junta says it thwarted coup attempt