Armed Forces personnel assess possible 'old' military shell in North Vancouver home

VANCOUVER — Police say a person in North Vancouver who bought what they thought was an "interesting artifact" may have purchased an old explosive.

RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries says they were called Wednesday when the purchaser realized they may be the new owner of a "historical ordnance."

DeVries says the item is old, "looks something like a shell of some sort" and has been identified as a military ordnance.

The RCMP explosive disposal unit had originally been dispatched to deal with the matter, but was recalled after the item was identified as military grade.

Police say Canadian Armed Forces personnel were called in to assess the ordnance and ensure it is safe.

Later in the day, the RCMP tweeted that they were informed the item did not appear to be inert and may have been live.

Police say it was removed safely and nobody was hurt.

The Canadian Press