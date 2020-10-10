What if armed, far-right groups go to the polls? Some plan to

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the group the Oath Keepers, center, speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington in 2017. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

They go by names like Oath Keepers, Wolverine Watchmen and the Three Percenters. They chat on Gab, Discord, 4chan and other social media. Heavily armed and loyal to President Trump, many vow to descend on polling places Nov. 3. in a far-right show of unity.

Armed, far-right groups have long echoed at the fringes of American politics, drawing white nationalists and other extremists to their ranks. But over the last four years — when conservative causes have collided with social justice movements — their voices have grown louder, their actions more brazen. The alleged plot this week by extremists to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was a stunning indication of the potential for domestic terrorism.

The groups are now turning their attention to swing states in the most consequential election in generations. Far-right organizations have rallied around Trump, positioning themselves as a counterforce to movements like the anti-fascist antifa and Black Lives Matter, whom they blame them for nationwide protests that have stirred unrest in recent months. The majority of Black Lives Matter protesters have been nonviolent.

The Oath Keepers claim thousands of members, including those who served in the military and law enforcement. Some have signed up as poll watchers, while others plan to monitor the election armed and “undercover,” drawing their weapons if needed, said founder Stewart Rhodes, a former Army paratrooper and Yale law school graduate: "We’ll be out on election day to protect people who are voting.”

With political tensions running high across the country, protesters from a variety of groups could clash at polling places. Experts are especially focused on dangers raised by armed right-wing factions and self-styled militias with national networks who may intimidate voters, particularly immigrants and minorities.

“The chances are really high that we’re going to see militia members, armed groups or Trump supporters who are armed at the polls,” said Cassie Miller, a senior researcher with the Southern Poverty Law Center. “Not only are these people willing to participate in voter intimidation, but they’re hoping to create this chaotic moment. There’s an unwillingness to accept anything but a Trump victory.”

The groups fall under the far-right banner but they're not uniform in their methods and beliefs. Most express support for law enforcement, but have vigilante tendencies. Some call themselves law-abiding militias. Others, like the Oath Keepers, reject militia, white supremacist and racist labels. Those like the Proud Boys, which has been designated a hate group, and the Boogaloo movement, another far-right anti-government group, are prone to violence and see the election as an opportunity.

They have become increasingly vocal in politics. But the threat of extremists has a deep history, including the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing by anti-government terrorist Timothy McVeigh, which killed 168 people at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building and the 2016 standoff in Oregon between supporters of Nevada cattle rancher Cliven Bundy and federal authorities.

Trump's rhetoric over the last four years has been regarded by far-right organizations as implicit endorsement. In 2017, when neo-Nazis and white supremacists at the "Unite the Right" rally attacked peaceful demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., killing a protester, the president did not immediately condemn them. Last month, during his debate with Joe Biden, Trump told the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by” before saying the next day that he was not aware of the group.

Many armed groups have been banned from mainstream social media platforms like Facebook, which this week also purged QAnon conspiracy theorists, who believe Satan-worshiping pedophiles are running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against Trump. But armed groups' online chatter about the election has not been muffled: They rely instead on private Telegram channels, member-only forums and the Zello walkie-talkie app.

