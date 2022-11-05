Armed detainees cause disturbance at immigration centre

Police attend the Harmondsworth detention centre near Heathrow - UkNewsinPictures

A group of detainees armed with "various weaponry" at a west London immigration centre caused a "disturbance" during a power outage in the early hours of Saturday.

The Telegraph understands no residents escaped the facility during the incident and there are no reported injuries.

It is also understood the centre lost electrical power because of an outage in the local area, during which detainees were transferred to other centres.

The outage at Harmondsworth detention centre near Heathrow Airport was still out just before 9am on Saturday, the Home Office said.

Territorial Support Police from the Met and HM Prison Service are at the scene.



It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went out into the courtyard area armed with various weaponry.

Migrants moved from Harmondsworth will not be moved into hotels, and they will not be immediately bailed or released when they do not have proof of a fixed address, The Telegraph understands.

Riot police respond to the disturbance at Harmondsworth detention centre - UkNewsinPictures

The centre, which is run by Mitie, can hold up to 676 adult males, making it the largest detention centre in Europe.

The Home Office, HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) and Mitie worked to secure the site during the outage in line with their emergency response plans.

A Home Office spokesman said: "There has been a power outage at Harmondsworth immigration removal centre, and work is currently underway to resolve this issue.

“We are aware of a disturbance at the centre and the appropriate authorities have been notified and are on scene.

"The welfare and safety of staff and individuals detained at Harmondsworth is our key priority.”

A spokesman for Mitie said: “The Harmondsworth site of Heathrow immigration removal centre lost electrical power because of an outage in the local area.

“We are working closely with the Home Office to ensure the safety of those in our care while work is carried out on site to resolve the issue.”