Armed carjacking at Spanaway supermarket leads to manhunt for suspect

Deputies were searching for an armed carjacking suspect Tuesday afternoon near a Walmart in Spanaway after the person fled in the stolen vehicle and crashed.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a carjacking was reported around 3:25 p.m. near the Walmart at 20307 Mountain Highway East. Nearby residents were asked to stay inside while police dogs tracked the suspect in the area.

The sheriff’s office shared a map of the area where residents were asked to remain inside. Several roads were closed as a result of the incident. More details were not immediately available.