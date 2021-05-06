Armed army trainee fleeing base hijacks bus of schoolchildren in South Carolina

Officials address the media after the hijacking of a school bus full of children in South Carolina on 6 May 2021 (WISTV)

An army trainee armed with a rifle hijacked a school bus full of children in South Carolina, police reported.

The bus was taking elementary students to their school in Richland County when the trainee from a nearby army base took over the bus, initially demanding the driver take him to a nearby town.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says 18 students and a driver were on board the vehicle when the incident happened at around 7am on Thursday.

All of the students and the driver are safe and the suspect is in custody. The army says he is a 23-year-old trainee from New Jersey in his third week of training.

WIS’s Adam Mintzer reports that the trainee, who was in uniform, got on the bus while children were boarding.

“You can just imagine they were scared to death,” said the Sheriff. “I’ll give the bus driver credit, he kept his cool.”

The suspect became frustrated and the children asked if he was going to hurt them. The driver then stopped the bus and got everyone off.

MORE: This started at 7am when the trainee ran off post and "escaped." After the trainee didn't get picked up on the interstate...he got on the school bus while kids were boarding. The kids asked him if he was going to hurt them. Trainee got frustrated and stopped the bus @RCSD — Adam Mintzer (@adammintzer) May 6, 2021

Continuing on in the bus, with the rifle, the trainee eventually abandoned both the vehicle and the weapon and continued on foot trying to get a ride or a change of clothes. He was soon apprehended by deputies.

Sheriff Lott says he will be charged with multiple counts of kidnapping.

@fortjackson officials are aware of the incident involving a trainee this morning. We are working closely with @RCSD to respond to this incident. — Fort Jackson (@fortjackson) May 6, 2021

Fort Jackson, near Columbia South Carolina, is the US Army’s main basic combat training centre. Officials at the base are working with the Sheriff’s office as part of the investigation.

Story continues

In a press conference later on Thursday, base commander Brigadier General Milford Beagle Jr apologised to the local community for the “failure in our accountability procedures”.

The children attend Forest Lake Elementary in Richland School District Two and have been offered counselling.

During the pursuit of the suspect, several other schools in the area were put on lockdown as a precaution.

Read More

Florida condo complex votes to strip Trump from its name

Three injured in Idaho middle school shooting

Asian American father randomly punched to ground while walking toddler in San Francisco