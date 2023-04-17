Armed 73-year-old chases teens, orders them to lie on ground and then shoots, cops say

A 73-year-old man was arrested after being accused of chasing six teens and firing a gun near them because they were “driving too fast,” Utah officials told news outlets.

At 10:30 p.m. on April 15, Santa Clara-Ivins police officials were dispatched after receiving reports of “a weapon offense,” according to KSL.

The man, identified as Alan Culver-Ashby, told police he had followed the teens’ car because they were “driving fast and kicking up dust and rocks,” the station reported.

He then ordered six juveniles onto the ground before firing a round of ammo near them, KUTV reported citing an affidavit.

The teens, three of them initially in the car and three in the front yard of a home, ran inside the house, according to KSL.

Culver-Ashby tried to get inside the house but wasn’t successful, according to KUTV.

He was stopped by officers after leaving the house and placed under arrest, according to ABC 4.

McClatchy News reached out to police on April 17 and is awaiting a response.

The man was booked into the Washington County Jail on six counts of aggravated assault and one count of felony discharge of a firearm , according to ABC 4.

Santa Clara is in southwestern Utah, and about 120 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

