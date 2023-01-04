Armani Beauty Taps Sydney Sweeney as Its Newest Face

Sydney Sweeney is starting off her New Year by making her dreams come true as the new face of Armani Beauty.

Last year, Sweeney stole the hearts of fans and Emmy nominations for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, and now she's on to fragrances. The actor will be the face of Armani Beauty's new "My Way" perfume, launching later in January. "I could not be happier and prouder to represent Armani Beauty. This brand values inner beauty and provides high-quality products to bring out everyone's most authentic selves. "My Way" is a fresh fragrance that perfectly encapsulates so much of myself that I can share with others," Sweeney stated in a press release. Sweeney will also serve as the face of Armani Beauty makeup, joining an A-list lineup of other industry favorites, including the handsome Regé-Jean Page.

"My Way" perfume by Armani Beauty will launch on January 30 and will be up for grabs via the brand's website.