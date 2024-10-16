Armagh All-Ireland winners named in Ulster squad

Armagh's All-Ireland winner Paddy Burns is part of the Ulster squad for the interpro competition [Inpho]

Armagh's All-Ireland winners have a strong representation in the Ulster squad named for this weekend's Inter-Provincial series at Croke Park.

The nine-strong Orchard county contingent is led by Paddy Burns, Oisin Conaty, Aidan Forker and Rian and Oisin O'Neill.

Other squad members included are Aidan Forker, Niall Grimley, Joe McElroy, Peter McGrane and Ross McQuillan.

All nine Ulster counties are represented with Tyrone accounting for seven of the 30-strong squad, including Niall Morgan, Mark Bradley, Conn Kilpatrick, Darren McCurry and Kieran McGeary.

The Leinster squad includes Dublin's nine-time All-Ireland winners James McCarthy and Stephen Cluxton, with 11 counties in total represented.

Connacht's squad includes players from London and New York and is led by Mayo's Aidan O'Shea and Galway's Cillian McDaid.

Experienced Kerry duo Tadhg Morley and Diarmuid O'Connor headline the Munster squad.

On Friday, Connacht will face Leinster at 18:00 BST, followed by Ulster against Munster at 20:00 BST.

The two beaten semi-finalists will play at 17:30 on Saturday, with the final next up at 19:30.

The context for the competition is to trial a number of proposed new football rules put forward by the Football Review Committee, which will be the subject of a GAA Special Congress at the end of November.

The new rules should be put in place for 2025 with a full review then taking place late next year with a view to the adoption of them in an updated rule book from 1 January 2026.

The inter-provincial football series was last staged in 2016.

Squads

Ulster squad: Niall Morgan (Tyrone), Diarmuid Baker (Derry), Mark Bradley (Tyrone), Paddy Burns (Armagh), Aidan Clarke (Tyrone), Oisin Conaty (Armagh), Padraig Faulkner (Cavan), Aidan Forker (Armagh), Niall Grimley (Armagh), Daniel Guiness (Down), Pat Havern (Down), Marc Jordan (Antrim), Conn Kilpatrick (Tyrone), Barry McBennett (Monaghan), Ronan McCaffrey (Fermanagh), Sean McNally (Fermanagh), Darren McCurry (Tyrone), Eoin McElholm, (Tyrone), Joe McElroy (Armagh), Eoin McEvoy (Derry), Kieran McGeary (Tyrone), Peter McGrane (Armagh), Ross McQuillan (Armagh), Odhran Murdock (Down), Daire O Baoill, (Donegal), Rian O Neill (Armagh), Oisin O Neill (Armagh), Gerry Smith (Cavan), Ciaran Thompson (Donegal), Niall Toner, (Derry).

Standby Players: Frank Burns (Tyrone), Mick Byrne (Antrim), Joe Finnegan (Antrim), Jason Irwin (Monaghan), Jason McLoughlin (Cavan), Fionan O’Brien (Fermanagh).

Leinster squad: Stephen Cluxton (Dublin) Michael Bambrick (Carlow), Mark Barry (Laois), Sean Bugler (Dublin), Ciaran Byrne (Louth), Ray Connellan (Westmeath), Peter Cunningham (Offaly) Ciaran Downey (Louth), Ross Dunphy (Carlow), Kevin Feely (Kildare), Daniel Flynn (Kildare), Darren Gallagher (Longford), Dean Healy (Wicklow) Ryan Houlihan (Kildare) Brian Howard (Dublin) Killian Roche (Laois), Ronan Jones (Meath), Donal Keoghan (Meath), Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin) Paul Kingston (Laois), Craig Lennon (Louth), James McCarthy (Dublin), Eoin Murchan (Dublin) Evan O'Carroll (Laois), Lee Pearson (Offaly), Eoin Porter (Wexford), Kevin Quinn (Wicklow), John Small (Dublin), Paddy Small (Dublin), Ronan Wallace (Westmeath).

Connacht squad: Connor Gleeson (Galway), Johnny McGrath (Galway), Brian Stack (Roscommon), Sean Mulkerrin (Galway), Cillian McDaid (Galway), John Daly (Galway), Eoghan McLoughlin (Mayo), Jack Carney (Mayo), John Maher (Galway), Matthew Tierney (Galway), Bob Touhy (Mayo), Enda Smith (Roscommon), Diarmuid Murtagh (Roscommon), Aidan O’Shea (Mayo), Daire Cregg (Roscommon), Conor Carroll (Roscommon), Ruaidhrí Fallon (Roscommon), Mark Diffley (Leitrim), Johnny Heaney (Galway), Shane Brosnan (New York), Ultan Harney (Roscommon), Barry McNulty (Leitrim), Conor Cox (Roscommon), Donie Smith (Roscommon), Ciaran Murtagh (Roscommon), Diarmuid Duffy (Mayo), Fergal Boland (Mayo), Pat Spillane (Sligo), Aidan McLoughlin (London), Liam Gallagher (London).

Standby players: Paul Towey (Mayo), Keith Byrne (Leitrim), Shay Rafter (London), Eddie McGinness (Sligo), Cian Lally (Sligo), Joey Grace (New York), Shane Brosnan (New York), Daire Rooney (London).

Munster squad: Josh Ryan (Limerick), Darragh Brennan (Tipperary), Damien Bourke (Kerry), Darragh Cashman (Cork) Eoin Cleary (Clare) Jimmy Feehan (Tipperary) Aran Griffin (Clare) Emmet McMahon (Clare) Brian McNamara (Clare) Sean Meehan (Cork), Tadhg Morley (Kerry), James Naughton (Limerick), Danny Neville (Limerick) Colm O Callaghan (Cork) Diarmuid O Connor (Kerry) Chris Kelly (Cork), Conor O Currin (Waterford), Sean O Dea (Limerick), Donal O Sullivan (Kerry), Chris Og Jones (Cork) Dermot Ryan (Waterford), Maurice Shanley (Cork), Killian Spillane (Kerry), Mark Stokes (Tipperary), Alan Sweeney (Clare), Matty Taylor (Cork) Caomhin Walsh (Waterford), Tommy Walsh (Cork), Sean Walsh (Waterford), Paul Walsh (Cork).