Update: Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Gained 37% In The Last Year

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 37%.

Because Arlo Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Arlo Technologies saw its revenue shrink by 8.7%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 37% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Arlo Technologies in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

Arlo Technologies shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 37% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 11% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arlo Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Arlo Technologies has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

