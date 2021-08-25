Arlo Parks and Enny the big winners at the 2021 AIM Independent Music Awards

Singers Arlo Parks and Enny were among the big winners at the 2021 AIM Independent Music Awards.

Parks took home the UK independent breakthrough award, as well as the best album prize for Collapsed In Sunbeams.

Enny won best independent track for Peng Black Girls, which features Amia Brave, as well as the one to watch award.

Parks said: “I want to say a big thank you to my fans, to my team, I’m grateful to be growing every day as an independent artist and this period has been so difficult, so chaotic and so confusing, so to be able to bring people light in this time of need has been really special.”

Enny with the best independent track award and the one to watch award (Ian West/PA)

Enny said her wins were “very unexpected, especially how early on everything has started happening, so I’m just really filled with a lot of gratitude”.

DJ Jayda G won the international breakthrough award while Fontaines DC won the best difficult second album prize for A Hero’s Death.

Wesley Joseph won best independent video for Thrilla while Joan Armatrading won the outstanding contribution to music prize “after reinventing folk, pop, soul, blues and rock across an almost five decade career at the top”, according to a statement.

Jayda G said: “Thank you everyone. This award is for all the female black music producers working in electronic music.

“There’s room for us!”

The AIM Independent Music Awards celebrate independent music labels and artists.



Wesley Joseph with the best independent video award (Ian West/PA)

AIM chief executive officer Paul Pacifico said: “Having been through one of the toughest times in music history, this year’s awards celebrate the humanity at the heart of the independent music community.

“The relationships between people, whether artists and their teams, independent distributors, and the platforms and independent record stores out there surviving and thriving in spite of challenges of the day.

“And of course, the fans, the people that make all of this possible.

“We’re a mutually reinforcing community that stands and succeeds together.

“Congratulations to all of our winners!”