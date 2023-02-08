Arlington voters to weigh in on streets, parks and police station in May bond election

Arlington voters will head to the polls in May to decide on street improvements, park projects and city facilities.

On Tuesday, the city council voted unanimously to call a $278,285,000 bond election.

The projects should take five years to complete.

There are five propositions on the ballot:

Proposition A: $219,460,000 for street improvements and public-works facilities

Proposition B: 24,645,000 for park improvements, more open space.

Proposition C: $30,080,000 for a new fire station and police substation.

Proposition D: $3 million for downtown administration buildings

Proposition E: $1,100,000 for library facilities.

In January, council members discussed the need for a police station in Arlington’s entertainment district.

Councilwoman Helen Moise said that a police station is “very much needed” in north Arlington because of all of the changes in that part of the city.

Arlington’s last bond election for $189 million was in 2018 for street and parking improvements.