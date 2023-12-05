Arlington, Va., home explodes as police serve search warrant

Police are investigating an Arlington, V.a, house that exploded Monday night. Photo courtesy of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Washington branch/X

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A home in Arlington, Va., exploded Monday night as police officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence where a suspect had earlier fired several flares, authorities said.

The Arlington County Police Department confirmed in a statement early Tuesday that three officers on the scene in the 800 block of N. Burlington Street reported minor injuries from the explosion while correcting its initial assessment that one had been transported to the hospital.

The status of the suspect was unknown.

Video of the incident posted online shows that as a police vehicle approached the two-story home, a large, violent explosion ripped through the residence. It blew through the roof, sending a fire ball into the air and debris in all directions.

Authorities said the explosion, which occurred at about 8:25 p.m. EST, caused a fire that Arlington Fire and EMS later said had been brought under control though crews remained on the scene to battle "small spot fires."

The incident began at about 4:45 p.m. when police were called to the residence to investigate reports of possible shots fired.

A preliminary investigation determined that a suspect had fired between 30 and 40 flares from within the residence out into the neighborhood, authorities said, adding the discharges resulted in no reported damage or injuries.

Later, as officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence as part of their investigation into the incident, the suspect fired several rounds of what authorities believe was a firearm from within the home.

Following the shots being fired, the explosion occurred, police said.

"Officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion," Arlington County Police Department said.

Fire investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Washington branch, are on the scene, ATF Washington said in a statement.

Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the region of northern Virginia, said on X that he is monitoring the emergency response.

"This is very, very scary, and my profound thanks go out to first responders working to secure the area and keep everyone safe," he said.