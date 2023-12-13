Arlington superintendent finalist chosen for his innovative leadership style, experience

The Arlington school board voted unanimously Tuesday night to name Belton school district Superintendent Matt Smith as the lone finalist for the top job in the district with around 55,000 students.

Board president Melody Fowler said during the meeting that trustees conducted an extensive search for the finalist.

“Our lone finalist set himself apart from others with his innovative ideas,” she said.

Smith, who has been the superintendent in the Belton school district since 2020, helped pass the largest bond package of $173,825,000 in the school district’s history to address growth and school safety.

Belton is 60 miles south of Austin on Interstate 35.

Smith brought other unique changes to Belton, such as a drone program, Fowler said.

Other accomplishments included establishing an e-sports program and initiating the Penguine Project, which provides opportunities for special needs students to star in theater productions.

Before coming to Belton, Smith was chief of staff and chief academic officer in the Leander school district with 40,000 students, Fowler said.

After the board voted Smith said, “I am honored to be here this evening. None of those accomplishments were possible without help. I am excited about the future of the Arlington ISD.”

The vote to name Smith came after a long search to replace Marcelo Cavazos ,who announced his retirement almost a year ago.

In May, the board voted to name Michelle Cavazos (no relation to Marcelo Cavazos) as the lone finalist, but she withdrew after she signed a five-year contract to remain superintendent of the Gregory-Portland school district near Corpus Christi with 4,500 students.

Smith has a doctorate in School Leadership from Concordia University-Chicago, a master’s degree in education administration and supervision from Arizona State University, and a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Wesleyan College in Norfolk, Va. Smith began his career over 20 years ago as a classroom teacher and coach and has held leadership positions such as principal, executive director of secondary education, chief of staff, chief academic officer and superintendent.

State law requires school districts to wait 21 days before offering a contract. Smith is scheduled to sign his contract on Jan. 8.