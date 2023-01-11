Arlington restaurant fails most recent health inspection; no closures reported

An Arlington restaurant failed a health inspection between Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, but no restaurants were closed, according to city data.

Of 51 inspections, two Arlington restaurants scored less than 75. There were five restaurants that received a perfect score. Arlington inspection data is based on a 100-point system. A score of 100 is a perfect score and a score of 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Restaurants that score less than 75 require re-inspections.

Pho 95, located at 2525 E. Arkansas Lane Suite 223, failed with a score of 67. Kowloon Chinese Seafood Restaurant, located at 100 W Pioneer Parkway Suite 146, passed with a score of 72 but is due for a follow-up inspection.

El Rancherito-Arlington, 3517 S. Cooper St, scored an 82 on a follow-up after failing an inspection on Dec. 5 with a score of 70. Circle K, located at 2525 Brown Blvd, scored a 98 on its follow-up inspection.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Jan. 1st - Jan. 7th, 2023.