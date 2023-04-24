The Arlington Renegades fall 25-9 to the Houston Roughnecks but still qualify for the playoffs
The Arlington Renegades are playoff bound after the final week of the XFL season after the San Antonio Brahmas lost to the D.C. Defenders.
However, the Renegades (4-6) fell 25-9 to the Houston Roughnecks (7-3) in the final game of the regular season.
The Roughnecks led for the entirety of the game and linebacker Tavante Beckett sealed the victory with a third-quarter interception return for a touchdown that put the Roughnecks up double digits.
After having one of his best games of the season against the Defenders, Renegades quarterback Luis Perez followed it up with a more middling performance.
Perez completed 22-of-36 passes for 205 yards and one interception.
The Renegades’ offense struggled throughout the day failing to score a touchdown in the game, instead relying on field goals. Renegades kicker Taylor Russolino went three-for-three in the game.
The Renegades will play at Houston in the South Division Championship game at 6 p.m. on Saturday at TDECU Stadium.