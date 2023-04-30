Arlington Renegades advance to XFL championship game

The Arlington Renegades are headed to the XFL championship game.

After beating the Houston Roughnecks 26-11 at TDEU Stadium on Saturday, the Renegades have earned a trip to the title game at the Alamodome in San Antonio on May 13.

That’s quite a feat for a team that owns a 5-6 record.

And a credit to head coach Bob Stoops for finding the right formula to propel the team to the Southern Division title and the berth into the finals.

The Renegades will play the North Division champions on May 13 at 7 p.m. (ABC). The Seattle Sea Dragons and D.C. Defenders play on Sunday for the North crown and the right to advance to the title game.

The Arlington Renegades (5-6) defeated the Houston Roughnecks (7-4), 26-11, in the XFL South Division Championship Game on Saturday night at TDECU Stadium in Houston.

The Renegades had their best first half of the season on Saturday when they scored three touchdowns, tying their highest total for any game this season.

They took the lead on their first series when quarterback Luis Perez connected with wide receiver JaVonta Payton on a 14-yard touchdown pass. The two then connected again on a 59-yard pas play in the second quarter. And again on a two-point conversion play.

Perez then connected with Brandon Arconado on a 14-yard touchdown pass late in the first half.

The Renegades led 23-8 at halftime. Both teams traded field goals in a low-scoring second half.

Perez, who was obtained late in the regular-season, completed 18 of 27 passes for 289 yards. Payton finished with five catches for 121 yards. Running back De’Von Smith led the ground game with 24 rushes for 94 yards.

The Roughnecks (7-4) had beaten the Renegades twice during the regular season. Now, their season is over.