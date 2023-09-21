Arlington police officer killed in possible hit and run on I-20 in Dallas, officials say

An off-duty Arlington police officer was killed Thursday morning in a possible hit-and-run accident on Interstate 20 westbound in Dallas, officials said.

Around 6:30 a.m. the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on social media that westbound I-20 was closed at the Saint Augustine exit due to a major accident.

The off-duty Arlington officer was riding his police motorcycle at the time of the accident, KDFW-TV reported. The officer’s name hasn’t been released.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. Witnesses told investigators that the accident may have been hit and run, according to KDFW. The sheriff’s office is looking for a Dodge or Chrysler car and asking that anyone who may have dash cam video of the accident to come forward.