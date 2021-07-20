Arlington police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of man after body found in car at motel

The body of a man was found in a parked vehicle Monday afternoon near an Arlington motel, police said.

Signs of trauma were observed on him, Arlington police said, and homicide detectives are investigating the death, which they consider suspicious.

The name of the man has not been released by authorities. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his cause and manner of death and identify him once his next of kin have been notified.

Arlington patrol officers responded to the motel in the 1200 block of North Watson Road just before 4 p.m. Monday.

An employee reported finding the man’s body.

Detectives believe he had been dead for some time.

Anyone with information should call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.