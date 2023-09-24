Arlington police investigate homicide after finding a man with several gunshot wounds

Police are investigating a homicide after finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds Friday night, Arlington police announced in a news release.

Around 11:50 p.m. Friday, Arlington police responded to the 1800 block of East Mitchell Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 33-year-old man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries, medical staff announced Saturday.

Detectives believe the victim got into a physical fight with a group of individuals, and during the fight someone pulled out a gun and shot him, according to the investigation.

The shooting was not random, the police release said, and investigators believe the victim and at least one of the suspects knew each other.

No arrests have been made, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Hall at (817) 459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin have been notified.