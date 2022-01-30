Arlington police make arrest, recover money after Saturday bank robbery

James Hartley
·1 min read

Two bank robbers made off with an unknown amount of money in Arlington just before noon Saturday but were arrested later in the day, Arlington police said in a statement.

Police were notified about the bank robbery in the 5500 block of W. Arkansas Lane around 12:55 p.m. Saturday by employees who said they were robbed at gunpoint, according to the statement.

The stolen money was recovered when police arrested the robbers at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Randol Crossing Lane, in Fort Worth and near Arlington, according to the statement.

Fort Worth police assisted with the arrest, a spokesman for that department said.

Arlington police said they were able to determine the robbers were in the apartment complex when they found a vehicle matching a description given by witnesses of the robbery.

The FBI has taken over investigation of the crime because bank robberies are a federal crime, police said. The names of the people arrested have not been released.

