Arlington Mayor Jim Ross signs onto letter supporting John Lewis Voting Rights Act

The Arlington and Dallas mayors were among 140 over 37 states who signed onto a letter to the leaders of the U.S. Senate urging the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.

The letter cited statistics from the Brennan Center for Justice showing 19 states have passed laws restricting the right to vote in 2020.

Voting rights are under attack, the letter said, and passage of these bills would allow equal access to the ballot.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson signed onto the letter.

Ross said federal intervention is needed if state governments restrict equal access to the ballot.

“That’s what democracy is all about. It’s about making sure everybody has the opportunity to vote,” Ross said.

Ross blamed partisan politics for laws he said make it harder for eligible voters to access the ballot box. He said the John Lewis voting rights act and the Freedom to Vote act will protect voting access for eligible voters.

“That’s in our constitution both federally and our state constitution, and if laws are being implemented that restrict their ability to vote, then there needs to be some type of federal oversight to ensure that it doesn’t happen,” he said.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, whose name does not appear on the joint letter, was not available for comment Monday.

A spokesperson told the Star-Telegram she would respond Tuesday morning.