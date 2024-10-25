Arlington Heights build momentum, secures dominant victory over Fort Worth Trimble Tech

Fort Worth Arlington Heights’ Kahleb Adams (16) on a touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a high school football game against Fort Worth Trimble Tech at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The Fort Worth Arlington Heights (8-1, 6-1) secured better playoff positioning after a 63-7 win over the Trimble Tech Bulldogs Oct. 24 at Scarborough Handley Field.

The Yellowjackets’ sole loss this season was to Saginaw, the district leader.

“We knew we wanted to play very physical and have fast starts,” Arlington Heights head coach Curtis James said. “The guys responded very well, very quick, so I was glad to see the response now they know what I am saying is what we need to do to be able to win.”

Their road to this win started in the middle of the first quarter when Carson James scored the first touchdown.

“I think everybody did their job and did what we needed to do,” head coach James said. “Kaeden (Grant) did a good job of protecting the ball and making sure we kept moving the chains.”

James credits his team’s ability to move the chains to their offseason work.

“I tell these guys, don’t forget what we did in the offseason, don’t forget the track days, don’t forget the summer workouts, don’t forget how hard I have been on you, and now it’s pay time,” James said. “Now it is time to cash this chip to get our rewards. We’ve got to still play hard, but you did all this hard work don’t let it go to waste and I preach that daily.”

Running back Carson James said the offseason and all the hard work have brought the team closer together as a family.

“As a team we are closer than most teams are, we might be one of the closer teams in Fort Worth if not the closest team in Fort Worth,” Carson James said. “We do that by team dinners, and we are really close as a team.”

The next test for Heights team will come when they take on rival Paschal on Nov. 8 at Farrington Field.

Trimble Tech head coach MK Hamilton said his team played well overall, but they made mistakes that allowed the Yellowjackets to score.

“We made eight big mistakes on defense that cost us six touchdowns,” Hamilton said. “Other than that we played solid football. We fumbled the football three times driving it up and down the field other than that we played great football. There were big plays, and we made big mistakes and we’ve got to fix those mistakes and go forward. We are young.”

They will have a chance to fix those mistakes before their next game on Oct. 31 against Paschal at Clark Stadium.