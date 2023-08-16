Arlington business owner arrested, charged with murder in shooting of fired employee

An Arlington business owner was arrested and charged with murder after an employee he fired was found dead with a gunshot wound, police said Tuesday.

At around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Arlington police received a 911 call from the owner of a business in the 900 block of West Division Street asking for help with an employee who he had just fired and refused to leave the store, according to a news release from Arlington police.

When officers were on their way to the scene, police received reports of shots fired at the business.

Officers found the fired employee, a 46-year-old man, unresponsive inside the business with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Javier Arredondo, 42, the owner of the business, remained at the scene, according to police.

Arredondo and the employee were involved in “a tense verbal exchange following the employee’s firing,” police said in the release. Just minutes after making the 911 call, Arredondo pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times at the employee, police said.

There was no one else inside the business at the time of the shooting, after Arredondo asked other employees to leave the building while he was arguing with the victim, according to police.

Investigators did not find any weapons on the deceased employee and it did not appear that he attempted to physically assault Arredondo, police said.

Officers arrested Arredondo after consulting with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office and booked him into the Arlington City Jail on a charge of murder.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office will release the victim’s name once his next of kin have been notified.