Arleen Sorkin, Days of Our Lives Vet and Original Harley Quinn, Dead at 67

Arleen Sorkin, best known for playing Calliope Jones on Days of Our Lives and originating DC’s Harley Quinn, has died. She was 67.

Sorkin’s death was confirmed Saturday by DC co-head James Gunn, who wrote on Instagram, “Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends.”

The actress starred as talk eccentric fashion designer/wedding planner Calliope Jones on Days from 1984-1990, and later reappeared in 1992, 2006 and 2010. She earned two Daytime Emmy nominations (in 1988 and 1989) for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Sorkin’s Calliope — namely her appearance in this Days scene — would later go on to inspire the DC character Harley Quinn. Sorkin first voiced Harley in 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series and lent her voice to the character in other TV series including Superman: The Animated Series (1997), The New Batman Adventures (1997-1999), Gotham Girls (2000-2002), Static Shock (2003) and Justice League (2003). She also voiced Harley in the 2000 direct-to-video film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker and the 1997 TV movie The Batman Superman Movie: The World’s Finest.

In addition to TV and film work, Sorkin voiced Harley in animated video games such as Batman: Vengeance (2001), Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009), DC Universe Online (2011) and DC Universe Online: The Last Laugh (2012).

The actress also appeared in episodes of Duet (1987-1989), Open House (1989) and Frasier (2004), among others.

