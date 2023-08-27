Arleen Sorkin, Days of Our Lives star and Harley Quinn voice actress, dies at 67

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 17: Actress Arleen Sorkin attends LES GIRLS 11th Annual Cabaret at Avalon on October 17, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joe Kohen/WireImage)

Arleen Sorkin, the veteran actress who starred in Days of Our Lives and originated the role of Harley Quinn in the animated DC Universe, has died. She was 67.

A representative for Sorkin's husband, television producer and screenwriter Christopher Lloyd, confirmed the news to EW. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Sorkin is best known for voicing the original iteration of Harley Quinn, a DC villain created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm who was supposed to appear in just one episode when she made her debut on Batman: The Animated Series. The 1992 episode "Joker's Favor" introduced her as a wise-cracking henchwomen to the Joker, but she was such a hit that Sorkin returned for eight more episodes before reprising the role in video games, movies, and several other animated series, including Gotham Girls, Justice League, The New Batman Adventures, Static Shock, and Superman: The Animated Series.

Harley Quinn has since become an internationally recognizable character, played by Margot Robbie in the live-action DCEU films and voiced by Kaley Cuoco in her own Max original animated series.

DC co-head James Gunn was among those who paid tribute to the Sorkin, sharing photos of her and Harley on his Instagram with the caption, "Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends."

Mark Hamill, who played the Joker opposite Sorkin's Harley Quinn, also shared a touching tribute on social media. "Devastated to learn we've lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin," he wrote. "Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones."

Devastated to learn we've lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. 🙏 Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones. 💔 pic.twitter.com/g1Mb3BWoKn — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 27, 2023

Tara Strong, the prolific voice actress who has also played Harley Quinn, shared a photo of Sorkin and wrote, "Without this gorgeous, talented goddess, #HarleyQuinn would have never existed. She was the inspiration & the heart & soul of this iconic character."

Without this gorgeous, talented goddess, #HarleyQuinn would have never existed. She was the inspiration & the heart & soul of this iconic character. I was in awe as #Batgirl watching her alongside @MarkHamill & Kevin. Sending love to her family #RipArleenSorkin ❤️🖤 🦇 pic.twitter.com/8zQdHsyOyM — tara strong (@tarastrong) August 26, 2023

Born on Oct. 14, 1955, Sorkin entered show business as a member of a comedy troupe and cabaret performer in the 1970s. Her television debut was as a background actor in a 1982 episode of Saturday Night Live, followed by her 1984 breakthrough performance as the beloved character Calliope Jones Bradford on Days of Our Lives. Sorkin remained on the show until 1990, earning two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress and later reprising the role in 1992, 2006, and 2010. Her other TV credits include Duet, Open House, Frasier, and a brief stint hosting America's Funniest Home Videos, which ended with Sorkin filing a lawsuit after she was dismissed from the show.

Her debut as Harley Quinn came shortly after she rose to fame on Days of Our Lives. The character was crafted with Sorkin in mind, with Dini incorporating her Jewish identity and Brooklyn accent.

HARLEY QUINN, from left: Harley Quinn (voice: Kaley Cuoco), Joker (voice: Alan Tudyk), 'Batman Begins Forever', (Season 3, ep. 308, aired Sept. 1, 2022). photo: ©HBO / Courtesy Everett Collection

HBO / Courtesy Everett Collection Harley Quinn, voiced by Arleen Sorkin, on 'Batman Begins Forever'

In a 2017 retrospective piece, Dini recalled how the character was inspired by Sorkin, who was his old college friend. "She is a very funny talent, kind of a live wire," Dini told EW. "She can do that snappy blonde Judy Holliday persona very easily, and that was part of her performance style when I came up with the character."

He continued, "With Harley, thinking about that character, I was like, 'Gosh, she sounds like Arleen.' Around that time [Sorkin] had appeared as a wacky jester on Days of Our Lives in a costume series. She was wearing this Pied Piper outfit, and I was like, 'Well, there she is. She should run around with the Joker dressed like that.'"

Sorkin is survived by her husband, Christopher Lloyd, and their two sons, Eli and Owen Lloyd.

