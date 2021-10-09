Arker Announces Launch of a Crypto Rewarding Gaming Option

Tallinn, Estonia, Oct. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arker network has announced the upcoming launch of a crypto-rewarding game. Currently, Arker has many tools, which help pay the gamers using crypto assets. As the developments continue, Arker will be launching on Android, iPhone and Steam devices .







In Arker, the gamer controls a heroic character tasked to regain control of the Ohm kingdom. The fighters do not fight alone but will join a clan and act as a team. This multiplayer game provides PVE/PVP options. Additionally, it combines skills, equipment, runes, pets, and characters for a better experience.

While the primary intention is having fun, Arker allows gamers to earn money. It assumes a play-to-earn model where gamers play and gain financial rewards.

The Dual Token System

Arker adopts a dual token system with both assets helping complete different services. Foremost, the network has the ARKER token with a total supply of 200 million. Arker token's primary role is governance. Holders will vote for game developments and designs based on the number of tokens held.

The Second token available in the Arker gaming network is FoA. FoA (Fragments of Arker) helps run in-game activities like rewarding, purchasing skins, and NFTs .

One outstanding feature of the FoA is its deflationary nature. The platform will burn 15% of every in-game transaction value. Since the total supply is 540 million, burning tokens ensures the numbers reduce. As the numbers reduce, demand for FoA increases, thus rising values.

Earning Rewards in Arker

As a gaming network, Arker provides different ways to earn rewards through gameplay. One way to earn rewards is fighting other gamers and earning the FoA tokens.

The network provides daily missions where the gamers will earn the FoA token for free. This daily mission involves the gamer vs the network's AI. Every online gamer can take part every day by logging into the account and completing missions.

Additionally, gamers can play a ten-person game (guild war). In this guild wars, the person who gets the highest score gets token rewards. Thus, the guild war option offers more rewards.

Story continues

Moreover, the network has the PvE option where users collect items to sell in the marketplace. Among the collectibles are runes, summoning scrolls, skins, and also FoA tokens. Some runes will help improve the characters' stats.

Finally, the network will hold special events for participants to gain rewards. There are in-game and off-game events available. The off-game special events include bounty hunts, contests, airdrops, and marketing campaigns. As a network user, you can take part in such events, and earn FoA.

Currently, the battle modes available are PvP and showdown. In PVP, users must buy tickets using FoA and fight other ticket holders. The winner earns gold, experience, and FoA tokens. The loser gains gold and experience. See, it's a win-win situation for every gamer.

Another available battle mode is the showdown, where you fight your character's clone. The idea here is to gain experience.

Join The Community

Arker aims to reach as many gamers as possible in the blockchain space. Hence, gamers and blockchain enthusiasts can join the social media communities shown below. By joining the pages, you will get updates about the project promptly.

Media Contact -

Arker Labs ÖU

contact@arkerlabs.com

Juan José Chust Cabedo

Source Link



