Arkells release full video of Nick Nurse's appearance during concert

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse joined Arkells on stage in Toronto just weeks after winning the NBA Championship. (YouTube)

Arkells fans were thrilled when Nick Nurse, still hungover from his NBA championship celebration, took the stage with the band for a quick song back in June.

But anyone who wasn’t at Toronto’s Budweiser stage that night had nothing but grainy video and blurry photos to enjoy. We all know Nurse loves to play guitar, but your friend’s crappy Instagram video from all the way back in the lawn section was hardly anything to get excited about.

The band, however, is making things right, releasing official footage from Nurse’s epic cameo less than two months after the show.

Nurse comes out to a loud ovation before he and the band break into a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” with Nurse playing lead singer Max Kerman’s guitar.

I’m not going to get into Nurse and Kerman’s awkward attempt at a pre-song high five — or Nurse’s rather quiet and limited contribution to the song — because that’s neither here nor there. The Raptors head coach lit up the crowd with his presence and that’s pretty much the exact play that the band drew up when they invited him on stage.

Nurse’s summer of music continued with a trip to Chicago just a few weeks later. The coach, equipped with his Harry Carry glasses, put his vocal chops to the test at a Chicago Cubs game with a rendition of the timeless ball park classic “Take Me Out To The Ball Game.”

Nick Nurse sang “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” at the Cubs game while rocking Harry Caray glasses 😂 pic.twitter.com/MjENCY6ovM — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 19, 2019

But Nurse’s summer of fun couldn’t last forever. Shortly after securing the NBA championship, Nurse agreed to become Team Canada’s head coach at the FIBA World Cup.

With all of the Canadian talent dropping out of the lineup in recent weeks, Nurse was probably having much more fun when he was jamming on a Fender with one of Canada’s greatest bands.

