Arkansas: Three officers suspended after video shows beating

Arkansas State Police have launched an investigation after three local law enforcement officers were seen on video badly beating a man during an arrest.

One of the officers repeatedly punches the man in the head and even bashes his head against the pavement.

The officers were identified as Deputy Zack King, Deputy Levi White of the Crawford County Sheriff's office and Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle.

All three have been removed from active duty as they face investigation.

A video of the arrest has been viewed millions of times on social media and sparked outrage. While one officer beats the suspect another repeatedly knees the man in the back. Both are dressed in the uniform of the Crawford County Sheriff's office.

The third officer restrains the man on the ground while this takes place.

As he is being beaten, the man covers his head with his hands and appears to be trying to roll up into a ball to protect himself.

One Twitter user alluded to the case of George Floyd, a black man who was murdered in police custody in 2020, leading to worldwide protests.

How, after George Floyd, can this happen? Three police officers beating a suspect with so much force. If this wasn't captured on video, these officers would have told a very different story.



Crawford sheriff dept Arkansas



This is very bad. pic.twitter.com/c3sILWQwEv — Michael Gbadebo FRSA (@GbadeboUK) August 22, 2022

A woman who is not seen in the video can be heard saying: "Don't beat him! He needs his medicine!"

One officer responds with an expletive while another orders her to get in her car.

The person who posted the video online said her sister witnessed the altercation in the town of Mulberry.

State police identified the man who was arrested as 27-year-old Randall Worcester.

Story continues

Mr Worcester was accused of making threats in a shop on Sunday morning.

Police said that when officers confronted him, he pushed a deputy to the ground and punched the back of his head, leading to the arrest seen in the video.

The suspect was taken to hospital and faces terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and other assault charges, police said.

On Sunday evening, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said two county deputies will be suspended while Arkansas state police and his office carry out separate investigations into what happened.

"I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter," Mr Damante said. On Monday, the sheriff's office said it was "co-operating with all aspects" of the probe launched by the Arkansas State Police and the FBI.

In a statement released Sunday evening, Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory said the officer involved in the incident is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"The city of Mulberry and the Mulberry police department takes these investigations very seriously," Ms Gregory said.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said on Sunday night on Twitter that the "incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney".