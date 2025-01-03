Arkansas State wins 78-59 against Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Terrance Ford Jr. scored 21 points as Arkansas State beat Old Dominion 78-59 on Thursday night.

Ford had five assists for the Red Wolves (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Taryn Todd scored 17 points while going 5 of 17 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line and added seven rebounds and five assists. Dyondre Dominguez went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points. The Red Wolves extended their winning streak to six games.

Sean Durugordon finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Monarchs (5-9, 1-1). Jaden Johnson added 18 points and seven rebounds for Old Dominion. Robert Davis Jr. also had six points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Arkansas State visits James Madison and Old Dominion plays Southern Miss at home.

