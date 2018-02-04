Arkansas State hangs on to beat Ga. Southern 91-89

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) -- Deven Simms had 24 points to help Arkansas State hold off Georgia Southern for a 91-89 win in Sun Belt Conference action on Saturday night.

Arkansas State avenged its 80-49 loss on Georgia State's home floor in early January.

It came down to which team made the last free throw. The teams combined for 61 fouls. Ike Smith scored the final field goal of the night when he slammed home a dunk as the Eagles closed to 85-83 with 2:41 remaining.

Simms made his seventh and final free throw for a 90-87 lead with 16 seconds left.

Georgia Southern's Tookie Brown was fouled as his 3-point attempt with 3.1 left just missed. He missed the first free throw but made the next two to trail 90-89.

Ty Cockfield was fouled after catching the inbound pass. He made one free throw but missed the second. Brown's heave from deep behind the midcourt line was short.

Arkansas State (9-15, 4-7) made 30 of 44 free-throw attempts. Georgia Southern (16-8, 7-4) made 21 of 29.

Mike Hughes had 27 points for the Eagles.