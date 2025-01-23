Arkansas rallies from 15-point deficit, beats Georgia 68-65 for first SEC win and snaps 5-game skid

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Adou Thiero scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Arkansas rallied from a 15-point deficit and beat Georgia 68-65 on Wednesday night for its first Southeastern Conference win.

Arkansas trailed 46-31 with 16:40 remaining and later used an 18-6 run for its first lead of the game, 59-58, with 4:40 to play. Karter Knox scored seven points during the stretch.

It was tied 65-all when Thiero was at the free-throw line with 1.8 seconds left. Thiero made the first attempt and his second shot hit the front of the iron, but he grabbed the rebound and made the second-chance layup at the buzzer.

Knox shot 11 of 13 from the foul line and finished with 13 points for Arkansas (12-7, 1-5), which ended a five-game losing streak.

The Razorbacks shot just 18 of 58 (31%) from the field but hit 29 of 34 free throws (85%). The Bulldogs were 20-of-46 (44%) shooting and 20 of 29 (69%) from the line. They were outrebounded 40-30.

Asa Newell had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Georgia (14-5, 2-4). RJ Godfrey added 11 points.

Georgia will look to end a three-game skid with a road game at No. 5 Florida on Saturday.

Arkansas hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

