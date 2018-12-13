Arkansas LB Dee Walker arrested on drug and gun charges

Arkansas linebacker Dee Walker was suspended indefinitely from the program. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Arkansas linebacker Dee Walker was arrested earlier this week on various drug and gun charges.

According to KFSM in Fayetteville, police, with use of a search warrant, found Walker to be in possession of “95.8 grams of marijuana, 40 Xanax pills, several individual and sandwich baggies, a digital scale and a DPMS Panther Arms model AR-15 Rifle with a loaded magazine.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As a result, the redshirt sophomore was hit with two charges for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana and Xanax) with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A police report indicates that a “confidential informant” working with officers purchased marijuana from Walker “within the past four months.” That led to a delivery of a controlled substance charge. Walker was booked Tuesday night and has a hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Arkansas has suspended Walker indefinitely.

“We are aware of charges involving Demetrius Walker, a student-athlete on our football team,” the school said in a statement. “The student-athlete has been suspended from our football program indefinitely, and we will continue to monitor the situation and cooperate fully with any related legal and campus processes. Our continued expectation is that our student-athletes conduct themselves and represent the University of Arkansas in an appropriate manner at all times.”

Walker played in all 12 games this season and had 17 tackles. He appeared in six games as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and had seven total tackles.

The Razorbacks went 2-10 this season, Chad Morris’ first as head coach.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ex-MLB star makes absurd offer to President Trump

• Heisman winner KylerMurray has tough choice to make

• College hoops player sued over sex tapes

• Dana White on Oscar De La Hoya: ‘He’s a liar and a phony’

