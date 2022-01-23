Arkansas holds off Texas A&M's late rally, wins 76-73 in OT

  • Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) reacts after making a basket against Texas A&M with 7 seconds left during the first overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
    Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) reacts after making a basket against Texas A&M with 7 seconds left during the first overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
  • Arkansas guard JD Notae, center, fights for a rebound against Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV (4) and Hassan Diarra (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
    Arkansas guard JD Notae, center, fights for a rebound against Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV (4) and Hassan Diarra (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
  • Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) has his shot blocked as he tries to drive past Texas A&M defenders Tyrece Radford (23) and Marcus Williams (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
    Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) has his shot blocked as he tries to drive past Texas A&M defenders Tyrece Radford (23) and Marcus Williams (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
  • Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams, front right, shoots over Texas A&M defenders Henry Coleman III (15) and Ethan Henderson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
    Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams, front right, shoots over Texas A&M defenders Henry Coleman III (15) and Ethan Henderson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
  • Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrates with teammate Au'Diese Toney (5) after making a basket against Texas A&M during the first overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
    Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrates with teammate Au'Diese Toney (5) after making a basket against Texas A&M during the first overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
  • Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) dunks against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
    Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) dunks against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
  • Texas A&M guard Marcus Williams (1) drives past Arkansas defenders Jaylin Williams (10) and Au'Diese Toney, rear, to score during the first overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
    Texas A&M guard Marcus Williams (1) drives past Arkansas defenders Jaylin Williams (10) and Au'Diese Toney, rear, to score during the first overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 17 points and Arkansas held off a late Texas A&M rally for a 76-73 overtime victory on Saturday night.

Texas A&M scored the last six points of regulation to tie it at 64-all, and took its first lead of the game on Quenton Jackson’s layup to start overtime.

But Arkansas jumped out to a 72-68 lead with 1:11 to play in the extra period. Wade Taylor IV's 3-pointer pulled Texas A&M to 72-71 with 42 seconds left. Jaylin Williams answered with a jumper and following a pair of Taylor free throws, the Razorbacks' Stanley Umude ended it with a dunk.

Arkansas (14-5, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) avenged a five-point loss to Texas A&M on Jan. 8 and are 8-1 at home against the Aggies since the 2012-13 season.

Texas A&M (15-4, 4-2), which lost 64-58 to No. 12 Kentucky, has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Williams collected his fourth double-double in five games for the Razorbacks, with 14 points and 11 rebounds to go with a career-best six steals. Umude finished with 15 points and Au’Diese Toney added 12.

Taylor scored a career-high 25 points to lead Texas A&M. Jackson had 13 points and Tyrece Radford added nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Razorbacks led 64-58 with 58 seconds to play in regulation, but Umude fouled Jackson on a 3-point shot. Jackson made all three free throws and later Hassan Diarra hit a 3 with 9.1 seconds to go. The Razorbacks didn't get off a shot on their last possession.

Texas A&M plays at No. 13 LSU on Wednesday. Arkansas is on the road against Mississippi on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

