Arkansas ends 3-game skid, clips Missouri 65-63

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -- Daniel Gafford and Dustin Thomas bent over in frustration as the basketball rolled out of bounds under the Missouri basket.

The Arkansas post players each went up uncontested to rebound a missed free throw and neither ended up with the ball with the Razorbacks trailing 57-53. To punctuate the turnover, Missouri's Kassius Robertson drained a mid-range jumper to give the Tigers a 59-53 lead and seemingly all the momentum with 4:43 left.

Arkansas, losers of three straight SEC games since jumping into the AP Top 25, appeared headed to its first four-game losing streak in Coach Mike Anderson's seven seasons.

Gafford had different ideas.

The Arkansas freshman scored seven of Arkansas' final 12 points including a monster two-handed dunk with 57 seconds left to help the Razorbacks knock off Missouri 65-63 in front of 18,297 in Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

Both of Gafford's late-game dunks came off pick-and-roll assists from Daryl Macon, who had eight for the game coming off the bench.

''I've been doing pick and roll all my life pretty much,'' said Gafford, who led the Razorbacks with 15 points. ''That's basically what my high school team was based off of.

''Daryl's a good passer. He tells me before every game if I'm open, he's going to find me.''

Said Macon: ''And I tell him if he doesn't shoot it, we're going to have a problem.''

A problem was exactly what Arkansas (12-5, 2-3 SEC) was facing after seeing an 18-point first half lead evaporate. Missouri (12-5, 2-2) shot the lights out in the second half after a struggling against a swarming Arkansas defense early.

The Tigers hit 11 3-pointers for the game, with Robertson accounting for six from deep. Robertson, who led Missouri with a game-high 26 points, hit a 3-pointer with 7:24 left to pull the Tigers within 53-52, then continued to find the range with another 3-pointer and a mid-range jumper.