Arkansas' Dauda is joining coach Dawn Staley and national champion South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is adding former Arkansas forward Maryam Dauda to its national championship roster.

The 6-foot-4 Dauda spent the past three seasons with the Razorbacks. She announced her commitment to the Gamecocks on social media on Wednesday.

Dauda, who is from Bentonville, Arkansas, started all 33 games at Arkansas this past season and led the team in field-goal percentage, blocks and offensive rebounds. That should be a strong fit for South Carolina and coach Dawn Staley, whose team lost its biggest post presence and top scorer in 6-7 Kamilla Cardoso after finishing an undefeated season.

Dauda came to Arkansas as a McDonald's All-American but missed her first year in 2021-22 because of injury. She averaged 10.1 points and 6.3 rebounds this past season.

Dauda joins a stacked front court at South Carolina, which includes 6-3 Ashlyn Watkins, 6-3 Sania Feagin and 6-2 Chloe Kitts, all of whom played big roles in their team's 38-0 season.

The Gamecocks also added 6-5 freshman Adele Tac, who joined the team in midseason this past year as she rehabbed a knee injury.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

The Associated Press