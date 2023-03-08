Arkansas bill weakens child labor protections amid growing trend of states loosening laws

Edwin Rios
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Will Newton/AP</span>
Photograph: Will Newton/AP

The governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, on Tuesday signed a bill that significantly rolls back protections against child labor, eliminating state requirements to verify that children are at least 16 before they receive a job.

A spokesperson for Sanders, who before becoming governor was White House press secretary under Donald Trump, told the Washington Post state law had been “burdensome and obsolete”.

The new law weakens official oversight of child labor practices across the state.

The bill’s sponsor, Rebecca Burkes, told KNWA the previous regulation was “one small burden on businesses, and also steps in front of parents’ decision-making process about whether their child under 16 years of age can get a job”.

Passage of the Youth Hiring Act of 2023 represents the latest attempt in mostly Republican-led states to loosen child labor laws, despite federal officials seeking to crack down on offenses.

In Ohio, lawmakers are considering a bill that would let 14- and 15-year-old children work year-round until 9pm each day. The bill has bipartisan support and includes a resolution that would ask the federal government to change its child labor laws.

In Iowa, legislative proposals would allow children at least 15 years old to sell alcohol and children at least 14 years old to work specific jobs in meatpacking plants. The Iowa bill would also protect companies from liability if a child got sick or injured or died while at work.

Lawmakers in Minnesota, which is led by a Democratic governor, Tim Walz, have filed a bill that would permit children aged 16 and 17 to work construction jobs.

Reports by the New York Times have exposed the hiring of migrant children to work dangerous jobs at factories and elsewhere, flouting federal law.

Describing a “widespread exploitation of migrant children”, the Times noted that a recent surge in unaccompanied minors across the southern border has driven many into brutal work across the US, forcing some to balance school and work, whether processing milk for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream or making socks for clothing stores.

A proposed class action lawsuit against Ben & Jerry’s accuses the company of defying its own claims that its ice cream is “ethically sourced”, pointing to the use of migrant children in at least one manufacturing supplier.

In response, the company has said it is “opposed to child labor of any kind whatsoever” and “has an established track record standing for justice and equity for all”.

Ben & Jerry’s did not immediately respond to a Guardian request for comment.

Federal regulators have clamped down on companies that have used children as labor.

Recently, labor department investigators found that Packer Sanitation Services, “one of the largest food safety sanitation services in the United States”, hired more than 100 children between 13 and 17 to work in “in hazardous occupations and had them working overnight shifts at 13 meat processing facilities in eight states”.

Duties included working with caustic materials that caused chemical burns.

In December, the company agreed to “comply with [federal] child labor provisions in all of its operations nationwide, and to take significant steps to ensure future compliance with the law, including employing an outside compliance specialist”, according to a labor department press release.

In February, the company paid $1.5m in civil penalties.

“These children should never have been employed in meat packing plants and this can only happen when employers do not take responsibility to prevent child labor violations from occurring in the first place,” said Jessica Looman, principal deputy administrator for the labor department wage and hour division.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s Question About Fox News 'Truth' Gets Brutally Honest Answers

    The son of the ex-president got some not-so-subtle reminders of the right-wing network's recent history.

  • EW!! Anderson Cooper Taunts Tucker Carlson With Shockingly Vivid Insult

    Try getting this one out of your head.

  • Mitch McConnell Launches Rare Attack On Fox News Over Misleading Jan. 6 Footage

    The top Senate Republican said the cable network made "a mistake" in showing selectively edited footage from the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Michelle Obama said she sobbed uncontrollably for 30 minutes straight after leaving the White House on Trump's inauguration day

    Obama said January 20, 2017, was very "emotional" for her — partly because of the lack of diversity she saw at Trump's inauguration ceremony.

  • GOP Senator Recalls 'Bizarre' Voicemail Rudy Giuliani Left Him By Accident

    "I barely even understood what he was saying," Alaska Republican Dan Sullivan said of the former Trump attorney's Jan. 6, 2021, message.

  • Ukraine’s secret weapon should terrify Putin

    A shocking video has been circulating in the last few days that appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being gunned down by his Russian captors as he utters what he knows are the last words he will ever say: “Slava Ukraini” – glory to Ukraine. This image of heroic defiance against appalling brutality should send a chilling message to Vladimir Putin after a year of butchery in Ukraine: you can murder and torture us all you like, but you cannot defeat our will to fight.

  • Tucker’s Jan. 6 Bombshell? Josh Hawley Wasn’t the Only Senator Running

    Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Monday aired U.S. Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave to him last month, at one point showing tape of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fleeing from rioters.Yet the clip, which the House Jan. 6 Committee first revealed to the public last July, is “a lie,” according to the Fox News host, because Hawley wasn’t the only member of Congress seen running toward a safe location.Carlson, in a voiceover, complained that “Demo

  • Tucker Carlson Exposed: Says He Hates Trump 'Passionately' In Private Texts

    The Fox News host said he deplored the former president in private and wished for the day he could ignore him.

  • Trump news – live: Trump’s new nicknames for Ron DeSantis revealed as he considers Kari Lake for running mate

    Follow all the latest developments in Trumpworld

  • Conservative Columnist Hits 'Savior Of The Right' Trump With A Harsh Truth

    Charles C.W. Cooke slammed one of the former president's tactics as "completely backwards."

  • Poilievre attacks Canada's natural-gas policies as Europe says it wants hydrogen

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre slammed the federal Liberal government over its handling of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) file Tuesday, saying Canada missed its opportunity to supply Europe with the fossil fuel. Europe faced a serious supply crunch last year as it weaned itself off Russian oil and gas following Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Amid a mad scramble to replace Russian gas, Germany and other EU members turned to Canada as a possible solution to their supply woes. Ursu

  • China accused of ‘harassment’ after dozens of its ships surround disputed island

    The Philippines has accused China of “harassment” after a Chinese naval ship and dozens of other vessels surrounded a contested island in the South China Sea.

  • A Russian victory in Bakhmut would be a costly strategic defeat for Putin

    The differences between tactical and strategic victories are being visibly played out across the ruined landscape of Bakhmut. Seven months after the fight for the city began in earnest, a few thousand civilians and up to 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers continue to defend a seemingly strategically unimportant town from Russia’s first major battlefield “victory” in over eight months.

  • ‘You’ve Been Screwed’: Russian Inmates Rebel and Flee From Commanders

    REUTERS/Alexander ErmochenkoThe demented prison-recruitment scheme top Russian military brass are using to find fresh cannon fodder for the war against Ukraine apparently isn’t going so well: 11 inmates are on the run in Donetsk while their fellow recruits have been tossed into basements for refusing to fight.That’s according to the independent outlet Ostorozhno, Novosti, which released damning leaked audio on Tuesday that captures the unfolding chaos.About 70 inmates are being held against thei

  • Donald Trump's CPAC speech interrupted by rude song

    A speech made by former President of the US Donal Trump was interrupted after a man played the 'F*** Donald Trump' song from a loudspeakerdavenewworld_2, Twitter

  • Capitol Police Officers Could Be the Key to Nailing Trump

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersIt might take a little while longer, but, according to Daily Beast investigations reporter Jose Pagliery, on this episode of The New Abnormal podcast, we may be moving closer to former President Trump being held accountable for inciting the Jan. 6 riots.“It's worth stopping to remember that we had a president who tried to conduct a bloodless coup, that even though we keep getting reminded of that, even though the Jan. 6 Committee heari

  • Former RNC Spokesperson Calls Out Kari Lake's Election Lies To Her Face

    The Bulwark's Tim Miller told the failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate why she really lost.

  • Republicans issue subpoenas to former school board officials

    House Republicans issued another series of subpoenas Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into what they contend is the mistreatment of parents who protested “woke” school board policies. Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, demanded documents and testimony from three individuals, including the former heads of the National School Boards Association, for “requesting federal law enforcement assistance to target parents voicing concerns at local school board meetings.” The Ohio Republican is flexing his newly appointed subpoena power to probe a September 2021 letter that the nonprofit representing U.S. school boards sent to the Biden administration.

  • Studying Ukraine war, China's military minds fret over US missiles, Starlink

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China needs the capability to shoot down low-earth-orbit Starlink satellites and defend tanks and helicopters against shoulder-fired Javelin missiles, according to Chinese military researchers who are studying Russia's struggles in Ukraine in planning for possible conflict with U.S.-led forces in Asia. A Reuters review of almost 100 articles in more than 20 defence journals reveals an effort across China's military-industrial complex to scrutinise the impact of U.S. weapons and technology that could be deployed against Chinese forces in a war over Taiwan. The Chinese-language journals, which also examine Ukrainian sabotage operations, reflect the work of hundreds of researchers across a network of People's Liberation Army (PLA)-linked universities, state-owned weapons manufacturers and military intelligence think-tanks.

  • Nord Stream II attack would be the biggest blunder of the Zelensky regime

    Since the Russian invasion began more than a year ago, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, has shown remarkable political and diplomatic skill in winning and maintaining the trust of his western allies.