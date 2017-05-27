Arkansas beats Mississippi State 9-2 at SEC Tournament

Mississippi State pitcher Jacob Billingsley (45) throws against Arkansas during the first inning of the Southeastern Conference NCAA college baseball tournament, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) -- Blaine Knight gave up one earned run over 6 2/3 innings, Jax Biggers had three hits and drove in three runs and Arkansas beat Mississippi State 9-2 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Friday night.

Arkansas (41-16) advances to face Florida in the semifinals Saturday. Knight (8-4) struck out nine and gave up just five hits and a walk. Chad Spanberger hit two doubles and walked twice.

The Razorbacks broke the game open with six runs in the sixth inning, pushing ahead 7-1.

It was a long day for Mississippi State (36-24), which was eliminated from the tournament after two losses in one day. The Bulldogs fell to Florida 12-3 earlier on Friday.

Mississippi State's Jacob Billingsley (1-3) took the loss against Arkansas, giving up three runs in five innings. Cody Brown had two hits, including a solo homer.