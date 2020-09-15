Arjun Tendulkar to Play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020? Here’s Why the Young Cricketer Has Travelled to UAE With Defending Champions

Mumbai Indians are set to begin their quest of a fifth IPL title when the cash-rich league begins from September 19 onwards in UAE. The Rohit Sharma-led side travelled to the gulf country late last month to begin their preparations for the upcoming season. After a mandatory quarantine period, the team have begun their outdoor training sessions and a photo of Arjun Tendulkar with the squad has sparked speculations of him joining the franchise. MI Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Mumbai Indians Team Led by Rohit Sharma for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Arjun Tendulkar was recently seen relaxing with Mumbai Indians players such as Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar and James Pattinson, which has led many people to believe that the son of legendary Indian cricketer and Mumbai icon Sachin Tendulkar has joined the team and will play for them in the Indian Premier League 2020. MI Team Profile for IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Seeing Arjun Tendulkar with Mumbai Indians is not an unexpected sight as his father played for the franchise and won the title with them as well. But with the competition taking place outside India and with the strictly implicated coronavirus protocols, seeing the young cricketer with the MI squad came as a surprise to many.

Has Arjun Tendulkar Joined Miumbai Indians?

Arjun Tendulkar has joined Mumbai Indians in UAE but the left-arm pacer will not be playing for the franchise in IPL 2020. The bowler has joined the MI squad as a net bowler and will be bowling to the team batsmen during training sessions in the nets. Each franchise has been allowed to carry a certain amount of net bowlers with them.

Can Arjun Tendulkar Join Mumbai Indians?

Arjun Tendulkar, though travelled to UAE as a net bowler, can play for MI in IPL 2020. If any player from the franchise is ruled out of the tournament, as per the SOPs BCCI may allow them to sign a replacement for the already present contingent in the gulf country. Arjun Tendulkar is a left-handed pacer and a handy batsman and has represented the Indian U19 team in 2018.