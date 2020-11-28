Arjun Kapoor is One of the Things Malaika Arora Appreciates This Year, Here's What Else She's Thankful for

Actress Malaika Arora has shared a video on the occasion of Thanksgiving. In the beautiful clip, one can spot Malaika’s many loved ones including her son Arhaan, boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor, and her pet Casper.

The footage opens to a message that reads, “I thought 2020 would be the year I got everything I wanted. Now I know 2020 is the year I Appreciate everything I have”. After this, the series of pictures begin to flow in a slideshow. The snaps feature Maliaka along with her sister Amrita Arora and their parents. In the latter half of the clip, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also makes an appearance.

Malaika has shared the heart touching video with an equally adorable caption. She starts by saying, “Thanksgiving is one fine opportunity to shower your love and gratitude on the whole world. This Thanksgiving, that's exactly what the world needs... Love, kindness and gratitude. While the entire mankind has suffered immeasurably this year, there still are things to be thankful about”.

Further, she goes on to mention how 2020 has been a tough year for people across the globe. She has taken the opportunity to thank the medical staff and healthcare workers for their continuous efforts. Apart from that, Malaika has expressed her gratitude towards farmers who ensured that everyone has food on their plate. Malaika has also given a shoutout to her friends and family for being by her side in trying times.

She wrote, “Thanks to our doctors and healthcare workers for their tireless efforts, thanks to our family and friends that stood by us like rocks in these testing times, thanks to our farmers who ensured we had food on our tables...and many many more”.

Towards the end of her caption, she has addressed 2020 as an unbearable year. But after mentioning that she emphasises on how little things and efforts by loved ones made the year bearable for all.