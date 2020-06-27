‘Arjen, follow your heart’: Robben hopes to make comeback with Groningen

Photograph: Alexandra Beier/Getty Images

Arjen Robben plans to come out of retirement to play next season for Eredivisie side Groningen, 18 years after he left the club to join PSV Eindhoven.



The 36-year-old, who made 96 appearances for the Netherlands national team, played his last match for Bayern Munich in May 2019, ending his career citing the toll injuries had taken on him.





Related: Werder Bremen hit six to avoid relegation from Bundesliga on final day

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Robben spent a decade at Bayern after spells at Real Madrid and Chelsea, who bought him from PSV in 2004, two years after he joined the Dutch giants from his hometown club. After a year in retirement he has expressed his hope of helping Groningen during the coronavirus crisis, fitness permitting.







“I was 12 when I started playing in FC Groningen’s youth academy,” he said in a video posted on Groningen’s Twitter account. “I made my home debut against Feyenoord when I was 16. After two years I made a transfer to PSV Eindhoven. After a wonderful adventure of 18 years, we’re coming home.

“We’re coming home during this time of crisis. It’s great to see how everyone is supporting the club. It made me think what else I could do for our club. I’ve listened to the call of our supporters: ‘Arjen, follow your heart’: a comeback as an FC Groningen player. I started to play with this idea and now I’ve made it my mission. I want to make my comeback as a football player, a player of FC Groningen.”



Robben’s career, particularly before he joined Bayern, was regularly marred by injuries. “At this time I’m not sure it will happen,” he said. “What I’m sure of is that my drive and motivation will be at 100%.



”It will be a touch physical challenge but I’m going for it. I am going to work hard and when everything feels right I am going to join the team for the first training of the new season. I hope to see everyone as soon as possible.”



The Eredivisie is currently on a summer hiatus after the 2019-20 season was abandoned due to the Covid-19 pandemic with Groningen in ninth.











