Arizona's Sean Miller, LSU's Will Wade to be subpoenaed to testify in corruption trial, report says

Two prominent head college basketball coaches will be subpoenaed to testify in a federal trial set to begin next month in a case stemming from the FBI's investigation into widespread corruption in recruiting.

According to Yahoo Sports, which cited unidentified sources, Arizona coach Sean Miller and LSU coach Will Wade have been notified through their representatives that they will be served subpoenas.

The heads-up is a courtesy to avoid embarrassment and/or a spectacle for the coaches, such as being served in the middle of a game or a function.

It will mark the first time two prominent head coaches have been required to testify in federal court in the case that already has led to guilty pleas by assistant coaches in high-profile programs.

The next trial is scheduled to begin April 22 and will continue the dive into the underworld of college recruiting but will mark the first in which head coaches will be asked to detail their involvement in the process.

Both coaches were caught on wiretaps communicating with agent runner Christian Dawkins, who was found guilty of multiple felonies in the first round of the corruption case in October.

Miller especially has been on the hot seat, given that one of his assistants, Emmanuel "Book" Richardson, already has pleaded guilty to bribery charges. Former Arizona assistant and current UC Santa Barbara coach Joe Pasternack has been linked to the scandal, and former Wildcats assistant Mark Phelps has been fired by the school for his role in an unrelated scandal.

While Wade doesn't appear as embroiled in the scandal as Miller, Wade's name came up in the October trial when he reportedly talked with Dawkins about recruit Balsa Koprivica.

Miller has been the head coach of Arizona for 10 seasons, while Wade is in his second year at the helm at LSU.