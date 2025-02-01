Arizona's Caleb Love ejected, ASU coach Bobby Hurley loses tie and pulls team off court in heated rivalry game

The officials called 4 technicals in the game, with 2 ejections in the final minute and Hurley skipping the postgame handshake

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley tore off his tie in frustration after being called for a technical foul in the first half against Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

A heated rivalry matchup between Arizona and Arizona State turned ugly fast on Saturday. The Wildcats picked up the 81-72 win on the Sun Devils' home court, but not before the game took plenty of dramatic turns.

Officials handed down four technicals throughout the game, including to ASU head coach Bobby Hurley halfway through the first half. Hurley was T'd up for protesting a foul called on Sun Devils guard Adam Miller; the technical prompted Hurley to tear off his tie in frustration.

Bobby Hurley gets a tech and the tie is coming off! pic.twitter.com/8AnNZCcp5p — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 1, 2025

Later in the first half, Arizona guard Jaden Bradley was given a technical after staring down the ASU bench. Bradley had made a layup that tied the game at 23-all, with four minutes remaining in the half.

Then, in the final minute of the game, star Wildcats guard Caleb Love was assessed a technical and ejected after getting into a skirmish with ASU's BJ Freeman. After review, the official also gave Freeman a tech for headbutting Love while the two were exchanging words, and ejected him as well.

Caleb Love has been ejected after a confrontation with Arizona State's BJ Freeman. pic.twitter.com/sQx2iMjblB — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 1, 2025

As the game ended, Hurley called his players off the court in order to skip the handshake line, seemingly fed up with the drama. The Sun Devils coach sent the players on the bench into the locker room with 30 seconds left on the clock; he and the players on the court left the moment the game was over.

Both Bobby Hurley and Tommy Lloyd agreed to skip the handshake line after things got chippy towards the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/YaXRIbuLXP — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 1, 2025

Hurley said postgame that he had his team skip the handshake in order to deescalate things, saying that some of the Wildcats players were being sore winners.

"It was relentless, constant chatter from a couple of the Arizona players that was not being policed properly. Of course they're going to be happy with winning, but it was done with no class, in my opinion," Hurley said.

Bobby Hurley said Arizona’s players were classless in their chatter before Freeman’s head butt of Love, leading to his decision to not shake hands to try to avoid an escalation. pic.twitter.com/63SQwXEXf6 — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) February 1, 2025

Ejections aside, Love and Freeman led their respective teams in points: Love finished with 27 points, six rebounds and seven assists, while Freeman ended with 19 points and three apiece in rebounds and assists. Bradley added 14 points for the Wildcats, and Miller put up 16 for the Sun Devils.

The rivals meet again on March 4, this time on Arizona's campus.