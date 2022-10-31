Arizona’s Vigilante Ballot Watchers Are Also Being Watched

Sam Brodey
·7 min read
Maricopa County Elections Department
Maricopa County Elections Department

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—On a postcard-perfect fall day in the Phoenix suburbs, Steven Martin arrived at an early voting location not to cast his own ballot, but to do something else: see if anyone else was there to intimidate someone else casting theirs.

“I was going to film some filmers,” said Martin, a retiree from Scottsdale.

Not long after, Brian Curry, a semi-retired Phoenix man who delivers with GrubHub, stopped by to hand out Chips Ahoy cookies to poll volunteers and keep an eye on voters. “I think our democracy is in peril,” he said. “I’ve never thought that before.”

There wasn’t much to film, or keep an eye on, during this quiet Tuesday afternoon at Indian School Park, save for voters trickling in and out of the poll center and volunteers chatting outside. The same was almost certainly true for dozens of other voting locations throughout Maricopa County, home to 2.5 million Arizona voters, where the vast majority of early votes in a busy election season are being cast without incident.

But a string of shocking scenes here have, for many, shattered the image of democracy humming along as intended—and prompted regular citizens like Martin and Curry to show up at seemingly sleepy polling places out of concern that the integrity of the vote is at serious risk.

Company Praised Voting Rights, but Handed $1.6B to Right-Wingers

On the night of Oct. 21, two masked, armed men in tactical gear were seen camping out at a 24-hour ballot drop off box in the suburb of Mesa. The prior week, outside Maricopa County elections headquarters in downtown Phoenix, a voter was reportedly filmed by someone accusing them of being a “ballot mule,” and camo-clad people were allegedly taking photos of voters dropping off ballots.

After the 2020 election, Arizona was the wellspring of many of the election conspiracy theories that continue to grip the Republican Party today. Now, convinced that their lack of vigilance then allowed Democrats to steal the election from Donald Trump, Big Lie believers are taking new measures to act on these baseless conspiracies and intimidate voters from exercising their rights.

Clean Elections USA, an outfit led by fringe conspiracists, have called for volunteers to show up at ballot drop boxes around the state. Fittingly, their activities have gotten tacit approval from statewide GOP candidates, such as Mark Finchem, the nominee for secretary of state who rose to prominence by fomenting these claims.

So far, those armies of conspiracists have not materialized, and voter protection advocates emphasize that instances of intimidation have been limited so far.

They have, however, succeeded in putting many Arizona voters on edge.

Gay Willits, an interior designer who stopped by the Scottsdale early voting center to cast her ballot, approached her once-mundane civic duty with dark humor: she laughed with a fellow voter about encountering armed vigilantes at the polling place.

But she told The Daily Beast that the reports prompted her to drop off her ballot at a staffed early voting center rather than at a ballot box, where she feared someone might take a photo of her license plate or follow her.

Such is the sad reality of voting in 2022 in a pivotal state that will help decide the national balance of power—and determine whether those who helped to stoke election conspiracies will win the authority to run this state. Many worry that national and local media and politicians’ focus on the threats might make voters too scared or turned off to participate and influence the outcome of this election.

“The more we talk about ‘unprecedented’ voter intimidation, the more we’re blowing it out of proportion,” said Alex Gulotta, an attorney and Arizona director for All Voting Is Local, a voting rights nonprofit. “They want it to be scary, they want to create an impression that it's scary to go vote.”

Fellow Republicans: Support Voting Rights, Not Trump’s Lies

Many elections officials and advocates in Arizona are optimistic that voters will overwhelmingly be free to exercise their rights—and that retirees and off-duty gig workers won’t need to come out and patrol their local polling places in order to ensure that happens.

It’s unclear how many such people have taken it upon themselves to watch the watchers, but it’s “not surprising” that they have, said Taylor Moss, the Election Protection Director at the Arizona Democracy Resource Center.

Moss’ organization is just one of several important forces countering this wave of conspiracy-fueled voter intimidation. They have trained 200 volunteers statewide to monitor the polls, along with 80 “defenders,” mobile volunteers who are trained to respond to reported threats at specific locations and peacefully de-escalate.

“Whatever folks are hearing, it’s scary,” Moss said. “We love that people are wanting to help, but we call it de-escalation because things can escalate quickly. We want everyone to be safe. From our point of view, if that’s something folks are interested in, we prefer they get trained, just because we want to make sure everyone’s safe and nothing happens that can be avoided.”

The situation at the ballot drop box in Mesa has garnered most of the local and national media attention, and most of the concern from organizers like Moss. Located in a county government parking lot, it is one of two 24-hour ballot drop boxes open in Maricopa County. Conspiracy peddlers like Dinesh D’Souza, director of the film “2,000 Mules,” have spread the baseless idea that such drop boxes are uniquely vulnerable to fraudsters who stuff them with fake votes.

There are a multitude of reasons why those theories and ensuing efforts to monitor the boxes are profoundly silly, as Maricopa County Recorder Steven Richer has explained. A ballot drop box, for one, is basically the same as a mailbox when it comes to delivering early ballots. What’s more, there are a number of redundancies baked into the voting tabulation process to prevent multiple votes from one person being counted.

Still, Republican candidates for office in Arizona have sought favor with their base by amplifying these debunked theories and encouraging efforts to camp out at drop boxes.

“We’re an open carry state, people can watch those boxes, because the county sure as hell isn't,” Finchem said in a recent media interview. (The county has, in fact, put the drop boxes under 24-hour surveillance.)

Blake Masters, the Republican challenging Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), encouraged his supporters not to intimidate voters but to “get your video camera out and record to make sure people aren’t ballot harvesting.” Of course, this behavior is described by voter protection advocates as textbook voter intimidation.

The Democrat Trying to Save Arizona Elections From a Big Lie Fanatic

In response to their comments, Richer, a Republican, said candidates should instead be encouraging their supporters to become official poll volunteers and formal observers at county headquarters and at voting locations statewide.

“It’s a much more fruitful way to actually get involved, and it’s actually meaningful,” Richer told The Daily Beast, adding that calls to monitor the ballot boxes are “a little bit of meat to throw to people who have been fed this ‘2,000 Mules’ nonsense. But it’s meaningless, and it’s a waste of time to go out there.”

Still, the drop box in Mesa has continued to attract those seeking to scare away voters—and for those working to foment a safe environment for voters.

“We’ve deployed people throughout the early voting period to that dropbox, just to keep checking on it,” said Moss. “We know the evenings, once it gets dark, is when things have been happening there.” She said there have been no confrontations but that their volunteers go in groups so as to protect themselves.

County-wide, there have so far been nine formal complaints of voter intimidation referred to local and federal law enforcement, Richer said. He argued that since the Mesa videos went viral, the overall environment in Maricopa County has “gone down in temperature.”

Voter protection advocates told The Daily Beast that they feel the intimidation efforts could backfire and actually spur even greater participation.

Moss said 2022 is an unusual environment because conspiracy theories have “really permeated various communities, so we see these folks who are willing to be bad actors in this situation.”

“But I do believe that, overwhelmingly, voters are still ready to get out there, and want to say something with their votes,” she said.

Indeed, on a Sunday afternoon, the parking lot at the Mesa ballot drop box was empty. In the span of just 20 minutes, eight people drove by to drop off their ballots.

“These people just want attention, and they’re getting attention for their bad behavior,” Gulotta said of the people who have camped out with their weapons at the ballot box. “In fact, they’re not winning. People are voting, and they’re going to keep voting.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Will Pascal Siakam continue to get to the free-throw line?

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat