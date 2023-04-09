Arizona takes on Seattle after overtime victory

Seattle Kraken (44-26-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (28-39-13, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes knocked off the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 in overtime.

Arizona is 28-39-13 overall and 21-14-4 in home games. The Coyotes are 25-8-8 in games they score at least three goals.

Seattle is 25-10-4 in road games and 44-26-8 overall. The Kraken have a +35 scoring differential, with 276 total goals scored and 241 conceded.

The matchup Monday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Kraken won 8-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 37 goals and 48 assists for the Coyotes. Barrett Hayton has scored five goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

Matthew Beniers has scored 23 goals with 33 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 1-7-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.7 penalties and 16.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

Kraken: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.3 assists, four penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zack Kassian: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press