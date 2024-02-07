Arizona takes losing streak into matchup with Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (30-15-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes play the Vegas Golden Knights as losers of three straight games.

Arizona has a 23-22-3 record overall and a 15-9-0 record in home games. The Coyotes are 18-6-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Vegas has gone 11-10-4 in road games and 30-15-6 overall. The Golden Knights have scored 162 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 10th in the league.

Thursday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Coyotes won 2-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 20 goals and 25 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Bjugstad has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Mark Stone has scored 15 goals with 35 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 6.1 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Vladislav Kolyachonok: out (lower body), Troy Stecher: out (lower body), Barrett Hayton: out (upper body), Travis Boyd: out for season (pectoral), Matt Dumba: out (upper body), Travis Dermott: day to day (lower-body).

Golden Knights: Tobias Bjornfot: out (undisclosed), Ben Hutton: out (upper-body), Jack Eichel: out (lower-body), Pavel Dorofeyev: day to day (upper body), Shea Theodore: out (upper body), William Carrier: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press