Arizona takes losing streak into game against Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes (30-17-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (23-25-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes come into a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes after losing seven in a row.

Arizona has a 23-25-4 record overall and a 15-11-0 record on its home ice. The Coyotes have an 8-14-4 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Carolina is 13-11-1 in road games and 30-17-5 overall. The Hurricanes have a +22 scoring differential, with 172 total goals scored and 150 given up.

The teams match up Friday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 21 goals and 28 assists for the Coyotes. Logan Cooley has scored three goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Martin Necas has 16 goals and 19 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Martinook has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.6 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Troy Stecher: out (lower body), Travis Boyd: out for season (pectoral), Liam O'Brien: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: out (lower body), Frederik Andersen: out (blood clotting).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press