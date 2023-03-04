Arizona takes on New Jersey in a non-conference matchup

New Jersey Devils (40-15-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (21-31-9, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the New Jersey Devils in a non-conference matchup.

Arizona is 21-31-9 overall and 14-11-2 in home games. The Coyotes are 6-6-6 in games decided by a single goal.

New Jersey is 40-15-5 overall and 22-4-4 on the road. The Devils are 37-5-5 in games they score three or more goals.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Devils won 4-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson Crouse has 19 goals and 12 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Schmaltz has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Nico Hischier has 26 goals and 31 assists for the Devils. Dawson Mercer has 10 goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Devils: 6-2-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Josh Brown: out (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Christian Fischer: day to day (illness), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Devils: Timo Meier: day to day (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press